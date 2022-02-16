Tobey Maguire and Tatiana Dieteman split "a few months ago".

The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' star's ex-girlfriend confirmed her new romance with Koa Smith on Valentine's Day (14.02.22).

And a source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Tobey and Tatiana broke up a few months ago. Tatiana has been dating Koa Smith."

Koa shared a snap of Tatiana with her arms around her shirtless beau in the back of a 4x4, among other snaps of the pair embracing on the romantic holiday.

He captioned the Instagram post: "Happy Valentine’s Day to my bessss fwennnnnn!!! Love you baby! @tatianaadieteman. (sic)"

Tatiana also called Koa "my valentine" on her Instagram Stories.

Tobey, 46, was first linked to Tatiana back in 2018, however, the pair managed to keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

The movie star's ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, previously shared how Tobey and Tatiana enjoyed special times with herself and the former couple's children.

The 44-year-old jewellery designer - who has daughter Ruby, 15, and son Otis, 12, with the Hollywood star - said: "I love him [Tobey] so much. We travel together, like when he had his girlfriend they would travel with me and the kids, like, 'cause I'm like, 'This is my buddy and I love my kids more than anything. I want to be with them,' and the only way for us to be together is for us to figure out how we're gonna be great together."

The pair amicably split in October 2016, and their divorce was finalised the following year.

Tobey has returned to the spotlight recently after he made a surprise return in blockbuster 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' alongside fellow web-slinging superheroes Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.

Meanwhile, Tobey is set to executive produce the upcoming period drama 'Babylon', in which he will also take on a supporting role.

The flick is written and directed by Damien Chazelle, with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie leading the cast.