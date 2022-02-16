New bionic eye technology aims to help blind people see.

The small wireless device - which is designed by Phoenix99 - and after being successfully tested on sheep in 2021, an application has now been made to start testing in human patients.

Samuel Eggenberger, a biomedical engineer at the the University of Sydney's School of Biomedical Engineering, said: "There were no unexpected reactions from the tissue around the device [when we tested it on the sheep] and we expect it could remain in place for many years."

The Phoenix 99 device operates by being able to bypass faulty retina cells, and 'trigger' those that are still able to work.

The tecnology itself wirelessly linked to a small camera attached to a pair of glasses, and works by stimulating a user's retina in order to restore the vision to an extent.

Dr Diane Hilal-Campo told the BBC: "Advancements in technology have been redefining ophthalmology.

With an estimated 2bn people suffering with sight problems across the world, it was estimated back in 2018 that market value of the bionic eye grow to $425m by 2028.

According to DataBridge: "The bionic eye market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 8.80% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach 425.85 USD million by 2028. The growing of the incidences of vision loss will help in escalating the growth of the bionic eye market.

"The bionic eye is an electrical prosthetic device, which is surgically implanted into a human eye in order to let the transduction of light that is the change of light from the environment into impulses the brain can process in people who have sustained serious damage to the retina. The bionic eye encompasses an exterior camera and transmitter and an internal microchip. The camera is mounted on a pair of eyeglasses, where it helps to form the visual stimuli of the environment before emitting high-frequency radio waves."