Gmail will soon rolling out an update for personal accounts.

The e-mail provider - which is owned and operated by search engine giant Google - announced in a blog post that the updates will be available for those who have "Rapid Release" domains enabled, from February 28th 2022, but users can "opt in" to the plans earlier.

The blog post read: "On February 11th 2022, Rollout to Rapid Release domains and users with personal Google Accounts has begun. Rollout to Scheduled Release domains is scheduled to begin on February 28, 2022. We’re introducing a new, integrated view for Gmail, making it easy to move between critical applications like Gmail, Chat, and Meet in one unified location."

The company went on to explain that if users want to "test" out the feature before it is automatically rolled out, they can do so from February 11th.

The blog post continued: "Users can opt-in to test the new experience, allowing them to try it out and become more accustomed to it. Users can revert to classic Gmail via settings.

We will share an update on the Google Workspace Updates Blog, along with Help Center content, once rollout begins."

The post also noted that users who have not registered by April 2022 "will begin seeing the new experience by default, but can revert to classic Gmail via settings."

In order to opt-in to the testing feature, users should hit the Settings button at the top right of their dashboard, look for Quick Settings,” then click on ' Try out the new Gmail view' before refreshing the page.