Chet Hanks says growing up as the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson was a "double-edged sword".

The 31-year-old musician has opened up about life in the spotlight and admitted while he was very "blessed", the whole experience could be "pretty weird".

In a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday (15.02.22), he said: "There's a lot of advantages but sometimes it can be pretty weird.

"I got to do a lot of cool s*** that a lot of people don't get the opportunity to do.

"I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes and I'm very blessed for that. I wouldn't change my situation."

However, Chet explained how the notion of fame resulted in plenty of "jealousy" from other people, particularly as he didn't grow up a star in his own right.

He added: "My experience was even more complicated because on top of fame already being toxic, I wasn't even famous.

"I was just the son of somebody famous so I hadn't even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition and that created a lot of contempt."

After attending the same school for preschool through to middle school, Chet struggled when in a new environment for high school and college.

He explained: "People would make up their minds about me before they even got the chance to know me and it was extremely hard to break down their walls."

He admitted people would "always" mess with him behind his back.

He said: "People kinda did f*** with me a lot growing up. It was never to my face. It was always behind my back in the forms of gossip or s*** talking."

And he noted how he has developed a "hard exterior" due to his shame over growing up "privileged", while he no longer feels like he's on a "self-destructive" path of "anger" and "partying".