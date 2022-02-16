Michelle Dockery and Michael Fox are releasing a folk record together.

The 'Downton Abbey' co-stars - who play Lady Mary Crawley and Andrew Parker respectively - first met while working on the period drama, and started jamming in between scenes after discovering their shared passion for music.

The pair started playing as a duo - known musically as Michael and Michelle - and are now set to release their debut EP 'The Watching Silence' on May 6.

They have signed with Decca Records Label Group and will play their first ever official public gig at Omeara London on June 6.

Reflecting on the differences between the two disciplines, Michelle said: "It's a whole different set of skills and vulnerability.

"Acting tends to start with what's already written on the page. Music can begin anywhere. It's different and very freeing."

Michael added: "I will always love acting but there is something about us, some part of our characters that we haven't fully realised - and that's happening now."

Growing up, he had always been in bands and written his own songs, while Michelle sang on stages around London before focusing on acting.

The four-track EP has been produced by Catfish and the Bottlemen collaborator Iain Grimble and was recorded in Crouch End's Church Studios last year, with Chris Mass playing percussion and Tommy Heap joining on piano and drums.

Laura Monks and Tom Lewis, Co-Presidents of Decca Label Group, commented: "We are thrilled to have these two multi-talented artists join the Decca family.

"They are a perfect match and we fell in love with their sound and chemistry as soon as we heard them.

"We know their global fanbase will be as excited to finally hear them on record as we are."

Michael and Michelle's debut single 'Calming Storm' is out now. 'The Watching Silence' will be released on May 6 on Decca Records.