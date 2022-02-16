Ennio Capasa is to unveil a new fashion brand.

The 62-year-old designer - who founded Costume National with his brother Carlo back in 1986 - will launch Capasa Milano with a show later this month as part of Milan Fashion Week.

He said: “I have changed and everything has changed at an incredible speed, but the values and my approach remain. During this time, I had the opportunity to think and evolve, to understand what I wanted to keep and what I wanted to toss."

The acclaimed designer revealed that the collection - which will feature both menswear and womenswear - is titled 'Before it Starts', owing to the fact that it was supposed to be launched in September 2022 and thinks that Milan is the "perfect city" in which to create fashion.

Speaking to the WWD, the Italian native explained: "I decided to open up and start creating a community. It’s been my city since I was 18, it tells my story and is the perfect city to create fashion, one of the best in the world. It’s easier to work here, as it offers an incredibly efficient system."

Ennio - whose designs have been chosen by Hollywood A-listers like Nicole Kidman, Cameron Diaz, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Jude Law, and Scarlett Johansson over the years - also went on to explain that in the runup to his latest collection, he has become more aware of sustainability and inclusion thanks to his brother.

He said: "I learned about sustainability from Carlo, he stimulated me in this sense. My brother has always worked with me and on this project he will have a more strategic role and less operational. I am excited to take part in my brother’s initiative, even if I have a role that is less active compared to the past.

"I am very much interested in the aspects linked to sustainability, to inclusion and to an evolution of made in Italy that can blend artisanal craftsmanship and technology. I hope this new project can become a laboratory to apply concepts that are very dear to me and in which I believe."