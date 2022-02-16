Christie Brinkley thinks her make-up tips are "pretty good" for women over the age of 50.

The 68-year-old model took to Instagram to share her beauty routine, offering advice to help her older fans "look fresh, fast."

In the opening of the video, she said: "I just thought I’d share a few of my tips that you could add into your routine because I think that they are pretty good especially for women over 50 who are looking for ways to just look a little fresh, fast."

Christie started her routine with by using the SBLA Beauty Facial Instant Sculpting Wand, which - according to the brand - contains a unique serum and Macro-sphere technology that works to reduce wrinkles, tighten the skin, boost collagen production.

Applying the wand, Christine explained: "Apply it to your forehead, around the eyes, around the mouth, and at night almost everywhere. The face wand I’m using here reduces the look of wrinkles right away and long term. It also smooths, brightens the complexion, de-puffs my eyes in the morning, and works great under and over makeup as a refresher!"

Following on from that, Christine used the SBLA Beauty Neck, Chin Jawline Sculpting Wand in the video as she urged fans to need to use it in order to "even out skin tones" and tighten things up.

She added: "Apply it all under here...down the neck...down the décolletage. it’ll even out skin tones, it’ll tighten things up with peptides and active ingredients that build back collagen and elastin. You need these two working for you underneath everything else that you do."

In completing her contouring , Christine - who spent 25 years as the face of cosmetics brand CoverGirl- explained to her 766k followers that using a beauty blender is key to putting the finishing touches on her make-up routine.

She said: "A beauty blender...everybody probably knows this by now but you do not want your makeup to suddenly end right here. Wet your beauty blender... I like to do it with warm water. I put two different colour foundations on my hand, I put the lighter one under my eye, I put the warmer one under the cheek and then I just use a little bit of whatever is left and apply it down the neck, down the décolletage, and over the forehead."