A 'BioShock' movie adaptation is in the works at Netflix.

The streaming giant announced this week, by way of Easter egg, that 2K and Take-Two Interactive's popular first-person shooter video game is being turned into a motion picture.

A tweet on the NetflixFilm Twitter account read: "Would you kindly…get excited because Netflix is partnering with 2K and Take-Two Interactive to produce a film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise BIOSHOCK!"

At the time of writing, no writer or director has been attached to the flick.

In a statement, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "Netflix is among the best and most forward-thinking storytellers in all of entertainment today. We are thrilled that they share our vision and commitment to the BioShock franchise, which is beloved by millions of fans around the world.

"2K’s Cloud Chamber studio is deep in active development on the next iteration of the series, and coupled with our partnership with Netflix, we remain highly confident that BioShock will continue to captivate and engage audiences like never before."

An adaptation of 'BioShock' has been a long time coming.

Back in 2008, filmmaker Gore Verbinski was on board to direct the movie for Universal.

However, he claimed the unrealistic budget and the fact it was R-rated ultimately stalled the project.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' helmer explained: "I think the combination of the price tag and the rating, Universal just didn't feel comfortable ultimately. At that time also there were some R rated, expensive R rated movies that were not working.

"So I think things have changed and maybe there will be another chance, but it's very difficult when you're eight weeks away from shooting a movie you really can see in your head and you've almost filmed the entire thing, so emotionally you're right at that transition from architect to becoming a contractor and that will be a difficult place to get back to."