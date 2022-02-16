Priscilla Presley's son Navarone Garcia has married Elisa Achilli.

The couple tied the knot at an outdoor ceremony at the Schloss Hunigen hotel in Konolfingen, Switzerland on Tuesday (15.02.22).

Navarone – the frontman of the band Them Guns – told PEOPLE: "I never thought I would find a counterpart that is so understanding and supportive. She makes everything we do effortless, and I can't imagine life without her."

Elsa added: "Navarone is truly the most genuine, sweet and sensitive man I have ever known and I'm so lucky that after four years of long-distance, we can start our life together as husband and wife."

Priscilla – who was married to Elvis Presley between 1967 and 1973 and shares Navarone with her former partner Marco Garibaldi – said that she was "overjoyed" for the couple.

She shared: "They've been together for four years and we've all been waiting patiently for this day."

Jerry Schilling, a talent manager and a longtime friend of Elvis Presley, also watched the ceremony via Zoom.

Priscilla also posted on social media to tell her fans about the wedding.

She wrote on Twitter: "Navarone and Elisa are MARRIED!!! The wedding was at the beautiful Schloss Hunigen Hotel in Switzerland. I couldn't be happier!"

In response to well-wishers, Priscilla added: "I am overwhelmed by your support and love for Navarone and Elisa's marriage. It means so much to us."

The couple got engaged at Christmas 2020 and the pair announced the news on social media at the time.

Navarone wrote on Instagram: "SHE SAID YESSSS!! MERRY CHRISTMAS!! #Engaged #MERRYCHRISTMAS #happyholidays (sic)"