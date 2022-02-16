Mark Wahlberg found it "really difficult" to gain 30lbs for a new role.

The 50-year-old actor stars as a boxer-turned-priest in the titular role of the upcoming drama movie 'Father Stu' and thinks that while it is "easy" to stay into shape, he struggled with the upkeep of his bulked up figure because he is "not getting any younger".

Speaking on 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show', he said: "I would say it’s easier to stay in shape than it is to get in shape. I put on 30 pounds… that was really difficult. I’m not getting younger!"

The Academy Award winner previously shared that in order to successfully transform his muscly physique, he ate up to 11,000 calories a day once his boxing scenes were completed.

He said: "Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories. It’s such a hard, physical thing to do. Losing weight, you just kind of tough it out, you just don’t eat, and exercise. "

The movie - which is based on a true story and also stars 'Braveheart' actor Mel Gibson - sees the title character turn to the church after falling in love with a woman, but Mark admitted that having to eat a meal every three hours was "not fun."

He added: "Even when you’re full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun."

'Father Stu' is set to be released in cinemas on 15 April 2022.