Miranda Lambert has donated $20,000 to animal shelters.

The 38-year-old country star has pledged $1,000 each to 20 different animal shelters on Valentine's Day (14.02.22) on behalf of their volunteers because stray pets have "always had her heart."

She told Fox17: "Shelter pets – especially the ones that are hardest to get adopted – and the people who care for them, have always had my heart. Valentine’s Day gives me one more chance to show just how special they all are to me."

The 'Tin Man' hitmaker - who is nominated for several accolades at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards - was an animal shelter volunteer herself during her teenage years and took to Twitter to tell the story of her own rescue dog, Delta Dawn, whom she found in the car park of a fast-food chain.

In the video, she said: "This is my dog Delta Dawn. She is almost 15 years old and I found her at SONIC when I was living in Oklahoma. I went in to get a Cherry Limeade and left with a Chug and a Cherry Limeade! She has been through a lot in her life and is a road dog. Kinda like me, she likes to travel and she's down for anything and she has a great personality. She has my whole heart."

Miranda - whose pooch is a cross between a chihuahua and a pug - captioned her video by telling her followers to find their "mutt match" by taking an online quiz with her MuttNation Foundation.

She wrote: "Happy Valentine’s Day yall! @muttnation is celebrating today by helping you find your own mutt match! Go to http://quiz.muttnation.com to see which mutt is best for you."