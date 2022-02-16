Kelly Clarkson thought she was "done" with quarantine.

The 39-year-old pop star - who has River, seven, and Remington, five, with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock - is currently in quarantine at home, and she called into her own talk-show to provide an update on her situation.

Speaking to guest host Taraji P. Henson, Kelly said: "Sometimes women don’t rise. Sometimes we fall. I thought we were done with quarantining, and I’m so tired.

"I broke a nail. I’m so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You’re welcome."

Kelly didn't specify why she's currently in quarantine, but revealed she doesn't have any symptoms of COVID-19.

She said: "I’m not even sick. It’s so weird. Anyway, we’re keeping it safe."

Kelly also revealed how she's trying to keep her kids entertained during quarantine.

The 'Behind These Hazel Eyes' hitmaker admitted they've been watching and re-watching 'Encanto'.

She quipped: "When I watch a movie with my children, it’s like watching three movies.

"We’re watching ‘Encanto’ and then you’re listening to my son who always leaves mid-movie and just starts singing the soundtrack, and then you have River who literally just, right after the line is said, she just repeats like she’s memorising dialogue for a play."

Meanwhile, Kelly is set to co-host a new TV talent show alongside Snoop Dogg.

The singer and the chart-topping rap star are to take the helm of 'American Song Contest', NBC's take on the long-running 'Eurovision Song Contest'.

The 50-year-old rapper said: "I am honoured to host ‘American Song Contest’ alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas."

Kelly added: "I have been a fan and love the concept of 'Eurovision' and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs."