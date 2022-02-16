A judge has blocked the release of records from the investigation into Bob Saget's death.

The actor passed away on January 9, at the age of 65, and his family filed a lawsuit on Tuesday (15.02.22) to prevent the records being made public.

The 'Full House' star was found dead in his Florida hotel room last month and his family recently said that he died from head trauma.

Kelly Rizzo, the actor's widow, and their three daughters - Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Saget - launched legal action against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office in a bid to stop photographs or videos related to the investigation from being released.

Attorneys representing the family claimed they will "suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress" if the records are made public.

Lawyer Brian Bieber said: "In order to protect the Saget family's privacy, today on their behalf, I filed for an injunction to prevent the disclosure of any photographs or videos of Mr. Saget made by the authorities during their investigation."

The lawyer accepted that the "facts of the investigation should be made public". However, he called for any materials collected during the investigation to "remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family".

He added: "It's very simple - from a human and legal standpoint - the Saget family's privacy rights outweigh any public interest in disclosure of this sensitive information."

And now, the judging presiding over the matter has ruled in favour of the family, granting them a temporary block on the records being made public.

The court document reads: "Specifically, the Court finds that Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if the requested temporary injunction is not granted."