Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have reportedly split.

The 30-year-old actress and Aaron, 38, have called off their engagement after encountering issues they "couldn't surmount".

A source told People: "It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working. They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount."

Shailene and Aaron - who plays for the Green Bay Packers in the NFL - remain on good terms despite their split.

The insider added: "They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

Shailene and the sportsman started dating in 2020, and an insider recently claimed that they had a "non-traditional relationship".

The celebrity duo made a concerted effort to keep their romance low-key, but they were said to be very happy together at the end of 2021.

The source explained: "They have a different, non-traditional relationship."

Aaron celebrated his birthday on December 2, and was seen out and about without his then-girlfriend.

However, that Shailene didn't acknowledge the occasion on social media didn't mean anything, according to the source.

The insider said at the time: "Shailene and Aaron are still together. It's not odd they don't post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things."

Meanwhile, Shailene previously admitted she never watched an NFL game before she started dating Aaron.

The Hollywood star explained that the Packers games "are the only ones I find really interesting because I have people to actually root for".

She said: "It is a whole new world, learning all of the different - I still am always, 'Oh, you scored a goal.' He's like, 'It's a touchdown.' Or I'll be like, 'You crossed the line,' and he's like, 'It's a yard,' or whatever."