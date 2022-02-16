Laverne Cox is looking forward to turning 50.

The 49-year-old actress is set to celebrate her landmark birthday on May 29, and Laverne is now happy to be open and honest about her real age, having spent years "lying" about it.

She shared: "My birthday is May 29, and I will be turning 50 years old. And I’m still on the fence about whether I want to do a big party, but the thing is, this would be the first … because I started lying, being elusive about my age in the year 2000."

Laverne decided to lie about her real age after a 21-year-old guy ended their relationship because she was "too old".

During an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Laverne confessed: "The first time I said my real age out loud was at a speaking engagement in Texas in 2019, and I thought the sky was gonna fall."

Meanwhile, Laverne recently admitted fame "did not feel how [she] expected it to feel".

The actress - who played Sophia Burset in 'Orange Is the New Black' - initially felt the need to "milk" her fame, as she came to terms with her new reality.

She shared: "I was like, ‘I don’t know how long this is going to last, so I need to milk it.'"

Laverne also explained that there are "many overdue conversations that need to be had with and about trans people".

The actress - who was the first transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in any acting category - ultimately accepted every work opportunity that came her way.

She said: "I was just like, there are no guarantees in this business, so I need to hustle."