Camila Mendes thinks 'Riverdale' only has one more season left.

The 27-year-old actress plays Veronica Lodge in the hit teen drama - which began in 2017 - and Camila believes the show is now nearing the end of its run.

The brunette beauty told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I give it another season. I think we'll go through season seven. Here's hoping. We'll see."

Cole Sprouse, Camila's co-star, also feels the show won't continue much longer.

The actor - who stars as Jughead Jones - recently said: "I think just in a straight-up legal sense, contractually it started at seven seasons, which is a pretty standard contract for film and television, so I don't know what happens after that.

"But the world of 'Riverdale' is open-ended enough to kind of flex alongside that."

Cole, 29, hopes the show manages to finish on the right note.

He explained: "I think the quality of a wonderful programme is knowing how to wrap it up and say, 'Hey, we love you guys. This is the end, and I hope you guys enjoyed the ride.'"

Camila admits that "nothing shocks" her about the show these days.

And when she isn't working on set, Camila now looks forward to spending her spare time on TikTok.

The actress said of her new passion: "I thought it would be more work than it actually is. It's just fun. It's something I do when I'm in my trailer waiting for the next scene. I'll just be like, 'I'm gonna make a TikTok.'"

Camila's TikTok content has already had billions of views.

However, the actress tries not to dwell on the scale of her influence.

She said: "I can’t even think about numbers like that, though. It’s too big. What does it even mean?"