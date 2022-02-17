Nick Cannon has felt a "heavy guilt" since the death of his son.

The 41-year-old star lost his five-month-old son Zen to a brain tumour in December, and he now regrets not spending more time with him.

Nick - who had Zen with Alyssa Scott - shared: "I am a work in progress and therapy has been an important tool in helping learn and grow and navigate through my unconventional personal life.

"One thing that keeps me up at night, there's this heavy, heavy guilt with the fact that I didn't get to spend time like I really wanted to with Zen. That I have other children even in a similar age that I was like, 'OK, I'm guilty that I'm not there every day. I'm guilty that the mothers of my children yearn for more and I can only give so much.'"

Despite this, Nick - who was previously married to Mariah Carey and has ten-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with the singer - believes there are ways of easing his sense of guilt.

He explained on his talk show: "I walk around with a backpack full of guilt. But at least I know the harder that I work, then it makes the guilt easier to deal with."

Nick previously thanked his fans for their support following the death of his son.

The TV star revealed how he was coping with the tragedy during an appearance on his talk show.

Nick - who is set to have another child with model Bre Tiesi - said: "People keep asking me how I'm doing I say, 'I'm vertical, I'm standing and you know that's a good start'.

"A lot of people keep asking me like, 'Man why are you even at work?' Especially my family members, 'Boy you need to go sit down somewhere, you got too many jobs already. Allow yourself to just be yourself.' And I appreciate that, all of that advice and I know it comes from a place of care. But to me, this isn't work."