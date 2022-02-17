Sharna Burgess is expecting a baby boy "on or around" July 4.

The 36-year-old ballroom dancer and Brian Austin Green recently announced they're expecting their first child together, and the actor has now revealed they're set to have a son.

Alongside a photo of Sharna's baby bump, the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star wrote on Instagram: "We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes [heart emoji] we are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July :))

"@sharnaburgess, I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby (sic)"

Brian already has Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with Megan Fox, as well as Kassius, 19, with Vanessa Marcil.

And the actor is now "excited" to become a dad again.

A source said: "Brian never expected to be a dad again. He is excited. Sharna makes him very happy. Their relationship is fun."

Sharna is loving life with the actor and she's already developed strong relationships with his kids.

The insider explained: "Sharna has always been very good with his boys too. It was never a problem for her that he already had kids. She has really made an effort to get to know them."

Brian's ex-wife Megan Fox is also excited to see that Brian has "moved on".

A source said: "Megan is happy that Brian has moved on. She knows that he will be great with his new baby. He is a wonderful dad to their boys."

The Hollywood actress was married to Brian between 2010 and 2021, but they split in 2020 and she's now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.

Their high-profile romance has been described as a "love at first sight situation", and the music star popped the question during a trip to Puerto Rico in January.

An insider shared at the time: "They had been talking about it for a while. For those two, it was very much a love at first sight situation."