Ioan Gruffudd has filed a restraining order against his estranged wife Alice Evans.

The 48-year-old actor - who filed for divorce from Alice in March 2021 after 13 years of marriage - submitted a 113-page application in California on Tuesday (15.02.22) to ask for a Domestic Violence Restraining Order, which requests Alice stay 100 yards away from him and his girlfriend, actress Bianca Wallace, and not have any contact with them.

According to the court documents obtained by the New York Post's Page Six column, Ioan claims: "Alice told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp.

"Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands; she threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother.

"Alice told me she would win, and everyone would believe her over me."

He also alleges in the documents that Alice "repeatedly told me between August 2020 and our separation on January 1, 2021 that if I left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press, and destroy me and my career.”

In her response, Alice - who has daughters Ella, 12, and Elsie, eight, with the 'Harrow' star - insisted she has "no idea what [Ioan] is going to accuse me of".

She added: "I have not hit, struck, attacked, threatened, assaulted, harassed, followed, stalked, molested, destroyed the personal property of, kept under surveillance, impersonated, blocked the movement of, annoyed by phone or electronic means by repeated contact, or disturbed the peace" of Ioan or Bianca.

Alice claimed the last contact she had with the 'Fantastic Four' actor was a phone call in October, and also alleged his application was "a ploy to gain some sort of advantage over me in our divorce proceedings", and insisted she has not "seen, met or spoken to" Bianca.

In October, Alice claimed Ioan had "ghosted" her for the previous nine months.

She tweeted: “This is the real Ioan Gruffudd. He refuses to have anything to do with our kids hopes, needs, problems.

“All he was doing when I leaned over was asking our 8 year old why she hadn't checked out the photos he had sent her. (of French Chateaux) I'm not bending over for this guy.

“Also how disingenuous! "MY time with Elsie was commandeered by you" He NEVER calls. I took up 2% of the call on that particular day. And see how he frames it?

“I am not proud of myself for sharing this. But please know it wasn't a calculated move, it was an act of desperation. There is only so much the human spirit can take…

“I haven't spoken to my husband in 9 months (his choice).

“I did my fair share of crying, screaming, accusing. I begged and begged for at least some sort of running discussion. That's my way of reacting to such a life-changing event.

“So he ghosted me. I have been ghosted for almost 10 months now!(sic)”

Last March, Alice accused Ioan of "winding the s*** up" her amid their divorce.

She said: "I have been served with a petition for divorce and it's came out of the blue and I won't cry. But we've been 20 years together, we have two amazing kids. I don't know why.

"At the moment we're doing something called collaborative divorce which is somewhere between a really kind way of doing divorce and a phenomenal scam."

Ioan officially filed for divorce on March 1st, in which he said they had separated on New Year's Day 2021, but Alice later claimed she had no idea he was submitting the paperwork to Los Angeles Superior Court.

Alongside a screenshot of a news article about their divorce, she wrote on Instagram: "Oh, ok. Thanks for letting me know I guess? (sic)"