Romeo Miller has become a father for the first time.

The 32-year-old rapper and actor took to Instagram to reveal he and his girlfriend Drew Sangster have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

In a caption alongside a video of himself and Drew surrounded by pink balloons, he wrote: "It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey. Psalms 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward.

My great granny always said if you live long enough, you’ll realize that everything (and the best things) are on God’s time, never yours. The best Valentines ever. Been waiting for this moment my entire life. Thank you @drewsangster. I’m a #GirlDad babbbbbyyy. Song: Unchained Melody. (sic)"

In another post, he wrote: "Meet Baby R!

That’s my lil twin! Swipe left to see what I’m talking bout ha.

Ps: Baby R and her mom got a new baby company coming soon; mines gone be good for life. Go follow @thedrewyco and visit DrewyCo.com #GenerationalWealth #GirlDad #GodisGood #Ownership #BabyBoss #TheBestDayEver (sic)"

Several stars congratulated Romeo - who starred in Nickelodeon sitcom 'Romeo!' from 2003 to 2006 - and businesswoman Drew on their news, including actress Adriyan Rae.

She wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous! Congrats!!! (sic)"

'Hustlers' star Keke Palmer posted: "IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU ROMEO! You are such a class act and I know a soon to be great father. God is so good and you are so deserving (sic)"

'Star' actress Ryan Destiny wrote: "Omg congratulations Rome! Wishing nothing but health happiness yayyyy. (sic)"

Movie star Janelle Marie Rodriguez commented: "Oh my goodness congrats!!!! (sic)"