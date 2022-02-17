Kate McKinnon is set to join the cast of the 'Barbie' movie.

Margot Robbie has been lined up to play the titular character in the motion picture, and the 'Ghostbusters' actress looks set to be part of the movie.

Sources have told Deadline that while McKinnon is line to join the cast, it's not yet known who she will play.

This comes just days after Simu Liu joined the star-studded cast, which will feature Ryan Gosling as Ken, but news of the 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' actor's role is being kept quiet.

It was also recently revealed America Ferreira has signed up to a part in the film, but the 'Superstore' actress' character details are also under wraps.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have written the script for the Warner Bros movie, with the former set to direct.

Robbie will produce the motion picture via her LuckyChap production company alongside her husband, LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley.

Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner and Paddington’s David Heyman will also produce.

Gosling was offered the role during the summer, but he had to reject the opportunity due to a scheduling conflict.

However, due to a delay in filming, he is now able to take on the part.

Robbie previously insisted audiences will be dealt "something totally different" to what they will be expecting from a film centring around the famous doll.

She said: "Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is', but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different – the thing you didn't know you wanted.' "