Nick Cannon doesn't think monogamy is "healthy".

The 41-year-old star - who has twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, four-year-old Golden and 13-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, seven-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby de la Rosa and had a son Zen, who tragically died of brain cancer in December aged just five months, with Alyssa Scott - is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi, and he has opened up about his outlook on relationships.

Appearing on Dr. Lura Berman's 'The Language of Love' podcast, he said: "I don't feel like monogamy is healthy.

"I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership."

While Nick isn't looking for new romances, he admitted sometimes "it happens".

He added: "I don't have the bandwidth for it anymore though, because I feel like I do owe all the women that are currently in my life... at least as much energy, time and effort as I possibly could—and specifically my kids more than anything."

The 'Masked Singer US' host discussed co-parenting and admitted "some" of his children's mothers handled the situation "better than others".

He explained: "I think they're all confident and secure in themselves to even have to deal with a person like me.

"None of them have problems with each other. They're such strong willed women that they're not worried."

And when it comes to ex wife Mariah - whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016 - Nick revealed she has taught him a lot of important lessons.

He said: "Obviously, Mariah and I co-parent really well... We're really great friends and she's kind of taught me so much - so that's family."

Meanwhile, Nick was relieved when he found out Kevin Hart was behind the condom vending machine he received as part of their ongoing prank war.

He recently said: "One thing that was brilliant about it, it was the mystery of it, because I had up some baby mama drama, 'Who sent you that? Who sent you that?'

"So, I did have to do some real life stuff, and then when he came out and said it was him, everybody relaxed."