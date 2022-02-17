Mickey Guyton's parents thought Prince Harry was a lookalike when they had a selfie with him.

The 38-year-old country singer and her family bumped into the 37-year-old royal at the Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on Sunday (13.02.22), where Mickey performed the US national anthem, 'The Star-Spangled Banner', at the Sofi Stadium.

The Duke of Sussex attended his first Super Bowl with his cousin Princess Eugenie, 31, and Mickey shared a picture of her with the prince in a casual red tracksuit and revealed she even "curtsied" him.

She captioned the snap on Instagram: "I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely, I even curtsied in my track suit. (sic)"

The Grammy-nominated star has now recalled her "crazy" encounter" with Harry and laughed off her parents having no idea it was the actual royal.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It was crazy. My parents actually met him first and took pictures of him the suite and were like 'man, does anyone tell you, you look like Prince Harry?' And he took off his hat to reveal his hair and she still didn't get it until I was up in the suite and said that was actually Prince Harry. It was crazy."

Mickey also reflected on how much singing the national anthem meant to her as it was a monumental moment in her life.

She added: "Being out there, it was a moment for me...it was a God moment.

“When you work for something so hard, never in a million years did I think I would do that.”

Before the game, Mickey admitted she was extremely honoured to be standing on the stage as a Black girl from Texas uniting the country through song.

She said: "You know, I have been wanting to do music for so long and to be able to stand on this stage on this day.

“There's so much division in this country and there’s so much that is happening, it’s hard. This is a moment that I get to be that Black girl from Texas that gets to stand on that stage and sing and hopefully unite the country. I'm going to have a choir behind me and it’s all the faces of America. This is the America that I would be proud to wave my American flag."