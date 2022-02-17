Shanna Moakler has rubbished claims she is "obsessed" with Travis Barker's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' star was married to the Blink-182 rocker - with whom she has son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16 - between 2004 and 2008 and has insisted she's not "bitter or jealous" about her ex-husband's engagement to the 42-year-old Poosh founder.

She said: “I think people, because of things that have happened in the press, or comments that I have made, people think that I’m really obsessed with the relationship or I’m bitter or I’m jealous, but I’m really just not."

The former Miss USA has just been evicted from the 'Big Brother' house and admitted she wanted to go on the reality programme to show the world the real her.

She added: “I’m in a relationship and I’m really happy, and it’s just not something that’s centred in my world.

“That’s why I was so excited for this Big Brother opportunity, because I wanted America to see me for who I was, and not necessarily what’s pumped out to the masses and the media sometimes. I wanted people to see my personality and the fun side of Shanna, and not always the drama that you see in the media.”

Shanna has previously said she would be happy for her children to appear on a Kardashian reality TV show, however, that doesn't mean she will be watching the famous family's upcoming show 'The Kardashians'.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': “I wont be tuning in. But I think it’s fine if this is an opportunity that they want to be a part of.

“My children are my first priority and, that’s one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on.

"That’s probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness. As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that’s all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they’re happy, and that’s the key.”