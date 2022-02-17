Olivia Newton-John insists "positive thinking" is vital amid her fight against stage-four metastatic breast cancer.

The legendary actress-and-singer was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, which eventually went into remission, before her cancer returned in 2013 and she was then told in 2017 that the cancer had metastasised to her bones.

Her husband, John Easterling, has been helping her throughout her health journey by growing medicinal cannabis to help ease her symptoms on a raunch in the US, where it's legal.

And the 'Grease' star is campaigning for the "healing plant" to be made legal in her home country to help others suffering from chornic pain.

Olivia told Australia's Who magazine: "Positive thinking is so important to living a healthy and happy life."

The 73-year-old star insisted: “Medicinal cannabis is something that should be available to everyone who is going through a chronic illness or pain."

The 'Physical' singer - who has been using various herbs to relieve her pain - previously admitted she is "very lucky" to be married to a "plant medicine man".

She said: "I'm very lucky to be married to a wonderful man who is a plant medicine man, and he has great knowledge. Now he's growing medicinal cannabis for me, and it just has been wonderful. It helps me in every area."

Meanwhile, Olivia revealed she found new determination to end cancer following the death of her close friend Kelly Preston – who was the wife of Olivia’s ‘Grease’ co-star John Travolta - in July 2020.

The star said Kelly’s death “strengthened [her] resolve” to help those researching a cure to the disease through her Olivia Newton-John Foundation.

She said: “Kelly was a lovely woman and incredibly tragic loss. It just strengthened my resolve to find an end to cancer.

“Losing friends and losing people that you care about just makes me even more determined to do this research.”