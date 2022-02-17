Lottie Moss entered rehab because she has a "bad addiction" to cocaine.

The 24-year-old model - who is the younger sister of supermodel Kate Moss - took to TikTok to share with her followers the reason she is receiving help at a treatment facility on Wednesday (16.02.22).

In the clip, she says: "When people ask why I'm in rehab."

She then lip-syncs along to a voiceover: "I have a really bad addiction to coke."

The post was captioned: "Savage but true x."

The blonde beauty has been inundated with messages of support from her fans and has been praised for being so honest about her battle with addiction.

Responding to one user who wrote: "Thank you for your honesty xxx it is the devil, hope you are okay xxx," Lottie replied: "It truly is!! Health is wealth!"

Lottie first revealed she was in rehab two weeks ago.

She wrote: "When everyone’s glamorising drooog taking but you’re literally in r3h4b. (sic)"

Lottie previously admitted she "numbed" herself with drugs because she was turning into someone she "didn't really like" due to her mental health struggles.

She said in a candid post on Instagram last year: "My struggles have caused me to act out of character and ultimately I think I was becoming a person that I didn’t really like.

“Which is why I numbed myself with substances and put myself down through neglect of my mental health and my general health.”

Meanwhile, Lottie previously admitted she has struggled with comparisons to Kate and feared her success was only down to be related to the 48-year-old catwalk icon.

Lottie - who was discovered at 16 and signed to the same agency as her supermodel sibling - has been hit by criticism that she has only got jobs because of her surname, and whilst she sometimes thinks that's true, she's proud to have made the most of the opportunities.

She said: "I've had moments when I've thought I'm not pretty enough and that I'm only here because of Kate.

"Maybe I did only get it because of Kate but at least I'm doing something with it. And my agency has told me that, no matter whose sister you are, you still have to be good at modelling."