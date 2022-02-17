Courteney Cox's home was haunted.

The 'Scream' star - who is playing a woman who believes she is possessed in the upcoming horror-comedy 'Shining Vale' - has revealed she has had several paranormal experiences.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I didn't believe it at first until a situation happened and there was no way not to believe it as the UPS saw someone behind me and I'd heard enough."

The 57-year-old actress - who is dating Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid - added of another recent encounter with the supernatural in the UK: "I'm in England. How many people are old that die here. I'm in the stomping ground for ghosts!"

Meanwhile, the 'Friends' legend's ex-husband David Arquette recently revealed their daughter won't watch 'Scream'.

The actor - who met Coco's mother on the set of the cult classic horror - has admitted his daughter finds it too "weird" to watch her parents in the film.

He said: "I tried to watch one with her once, she was like, 'I can't do this, this is too weird'. I don't know. It's hard for me to watch too.

"She's 17 right now, I’m not sure she's really ready to dive deep into the origins of her parents' earlier relationship."

The 50-year-old star married Courteney in 1999 and they welcomed Coco into the world in 2004, the same year the sitcom wrapped up following its tenth season.

The pair were together for over two decades, but split in 2010 and eventually divorced in 2012.

The former flames just reunited for the fifth movie in the horror franchise, along with fellow original cast members Neve Campbell, Roger L. Jackson and Marley Shelton.