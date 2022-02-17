Square Enix has announced more changes for 'Marvel's Avengers'.

The studio - which is yet to reveal a full roadmap for the game - has unveiled a new development update as the team confirms incoming features while admitting the systems which were built at launch "haven't grown and aren't sufficiently delivering the most fun Super Hero team experience".

The Patch 2.3 is due to drop in March, with plenty of updates confirmed ahead of a full roadmap.

In the update, the team said: "In 'Marvel’s Avengers', core game systems must evolve with the player base and as we learn more about how players play.

"A number of the systems built at launch haven’t grown and aren’t sufficiently delivering the most fun Super Hero team experience.

"We addressed some of this in our last patch with the addition of Shipments, a reworking of the gear upgrading system, a streamlined resource economy, and other changes.

"More of this type of work (like a refresh of rewards for events like Red Room Takeover and Corrupted Vibranium) is ongoing and is a substantial part of our near-term development plan."

Changes include Nick Fury returning to lead SHIELD and "coordinate future Avengers Initiative missions alongside Director Hill", while there will be a "much-needed rework of the War Table and the mission-select system".

The team continued: "We’re also taking the opportunity to use what we learned in the past year to further balance gear perks.

"We’ve seen some amazing builds and plan on creating an even wider variety of powerful builds to discover and play.

"Alongside a wider variety of builds we’ll be making gear sets earnable through a wider set of play activities to give you more options to hunt for the perfect build in your own way."

Square Enix will also "continue prioritise critical bugs" as well as making "tuning adjustments".

They added: "This is just a glimpse of what lies ahead. Stay tuned to our dev blogs and livestreams for more info about Patch 2.3 where we plan to go over the changes in detail as we get closer to release.

"We also can’t wait to share more about our long-term plans and will do so as soon as our teams finalise development and launch schedules."