'Uncharted' filmmaker Ruben Fleischer wants to recreate Uncharted 4's iconic car chase.

The director behind the upcoming big screen adaptation of Naughty Dog's hit video game franchise - which stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as Nathan Drake and Sully respectively - has heaped praise on the memorable scene and laid down a challenge to himself of he gets to make a sequel.

Speaking during a roundtable also featuring Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann, he said: “If we’re lucky enough to make another one of these, I want to recreate the car chase.

“I think the greatest car chase ever in anything is the one in ['Uncharted 4'].

"I’ve done plenty of car chases in my career, but that car chase is unparalleled.”

Meanwhile, Tom admitted he's a big fan of the scene and got distracted on the est of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' when he was in his trailer playing the game.

He added: "I remember playing that game when we were doing Spider-Man: Homecoming and they were like, ‘We’re ready for you on set’ and I was like, ‘No, I’m doing this car chase, leave us alone.’ ”

And Druckmann - who co-directed the game - described the scene as the "best set piece we've ever made".

Although the film doesn't follow the story of a specific game in the franchise, it takes some key elements and sequences, including the cargo plane scene in 'Uncharted 3', which means the car chase could certainly appear in a potential second movie.

