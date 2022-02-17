Lil Wayne is set to perform in the UK for the first time in 14 years.

The controversial rapper was due to perform in the country in 2011, but visa issues prevented the star from entering the UK.

In December 2020, Wayne plead guilty to possessing a firearm - a .45 calibre gun and six rounds of ammunition - after authorities searched his private plane in December 2019.

However, then-US President Donald Trump pardoned the 'Lonely' rapper on his last full day in office before he could be sentenced.

The chart-topping music star is a convicted felon, following a gun charge back in 2007, and was facing the possibility of a 10-year spell in prison.

However, he made bail for the sum of $250,000.

Now, Wayne is set to make his comeback at Strawberries Creem festival, which takes place between June 17 and 19 in Cambridge.

Wayne received a pardon from Trump, having previously endorsed the former world leader for reelection.

He previously wrote on Twitter: "Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done (sic)"

Wayne's tweet included a picture of the two of them together and prompted a backlash from some of his followers.

In June last year, Wayne was also accused of pulling a gun on one of his bodyguards.

The 39-year-old rapper reportedly got into an argument with a member of his security detail at his Hidden Hills home and when things got physical, he allegedly aimed an assault rifle at the man.

Sources told TMZ Wayne - whose real name is Dwayne Carter - pulled out the gun after he told the bodyguard to leave and instead of immediately vacating the premises, the staff member stopped off to use the bathroom.

The guard fled the abode and called police from the gated community's security hut.

When police arrived to the scene, Wayne had left but the bodyguard told them the fight started after his client accused him of leaking photos to the media.

A source had claimed Wayne wasn't in posession of a firearm.

However, a separate law enforcement source claimed police had "issues" with the man's account as there were allegedly no marks on his body from a physical altercation.