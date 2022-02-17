Forrie J. Smith is boycotting the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards over their COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

The 69-year-old actor took to social media in a now-deleted post on Instagram explaining that he will be skipping the annual ceremony on March 27 because he does not wish to be inoculated against the virus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he said in the video: “I want to apologise to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards — I mean no offense to anyone.

“I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated to be at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.”

The 'Yellowstone' star and his co-stars are nominated for Best TV Drama Ensemble.

Smith - who plays senior ranch hand Lloyd Pierce on the hit US series - is of the belief that vaccinations of any kind "compromise your immunities".

He added: “I’m not vaccinated. I will not get vaccinated. I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs; I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot — I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities.”

All attendees must comply with the rules which requires them to show proof of vaccinations as well as their booster shots if applicable, proof of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the awards ceremony and a negative antigen test taken on the day of the event.

The SAG Awards take place on February 27 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

By contrast, the Oscars, which return as an in-person event on March 27, will not mandate proof of vaccination.