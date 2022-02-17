Rihanna is using moisturiser "more than ever" during her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old popstar - who is expecting her first child with partner A$AP Rocky - is trying to avoid dry skin more since becoming pregnant and named her favourite product do do so.

She said: "I would say I'm staying more moisturized than ever. Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream is my go-to."

Rihanna - who is the founder of cosmetics company Fenty Beauty - was also asked which two items from her range she would gift her each of her fans, naming and urged fans about the importance of using moisturiser through the rapidly changing seasons.

She said: "I would want [my fans] to have the Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer because it has SPF. Spring and summer are about to come around the corner like that, and you're going to need it. I would also gift the Icon Refillable Lipstick because I feel so proud of this product, from the packaging all the way to the bullet — which was designed to match the shape of my Cupid's bow — to the texture and performance of the lipstick itself."

The 'Umbrella' hitmaker then went on to explain that since becoming pregnant, she has made the effort to make her beauty regimes more eco-friendly and that her companies have done a "great job" at becoming more sustainable.

She told Allure: "Pregnancy makes me look at being more sustainable — with everything, all around," she says. "We've done a great job at that with Fenty Skin, so now we want to make sure we're doing that with Fenty Beauty as well."