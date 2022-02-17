Tech giant Sony have launched a new range of wireless headphones shaped like Cheerios breakfast cereal.

The Japanese corporation, which operates as one of the word’s largest manufacturers of electronics, have just released their LinkBuds which are available for £149.

Unlike Apple’s AirPods, which are built with a noise cancellation system, the 12mm ring-shaped headphones are built with a hole in the centre to allow people to hear the noise of the world around them as well as being able to listen to music and podcasts.

It has been adapted for those who don’t necessarily like the noise cancellation feature, something which is a cause of concern for people like runners who often miss the ring of the bell from the cyclists behind them.

Sony’s slogan “Never Off” mirrors their branding which has been purposefully designed to let external noise through. It’s 5.5 hour battery life also mimics the slogan of never having to be off especially when sitting through lengthy meetings.

The new wireless device comes in white as well as offset dark grey giving them a tarnished look.

Sony, which has been making headphones since it pioneered the Walkman back in 1979, offers its users an extensive range to meet every need.

According to reviews some users would much rather have complete ear coverage than partial for the Cheerios design impedes the amount of bass that is delivered.

Users of the LinkBuds don’t even have to tap on the actual device to control them. They can simply tap on the front of their ears as the buds have been specifically designed to recognise a multitude of commands by picking up on the vibrations.

Their unique design, which has been described as innovative and unconventional, lets the world in and amplifies ambient sound. They are comfortable to wear and light weight without feeling like their headphones have been wedged right into their ear canals.