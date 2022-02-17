Daniel Craig admits Queen Elizabeth poked fun at him over their stunt at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The James Bond actor - who made his final appearance as 007 in 2021's 'No Time To Die' - played the fictional spy in a sketch with the 95-year-old British monarch for the opening ceremony, and they built up a good relationship.

Craig - who was recently awarded the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George in the New Years’ Honours List - told ‘The Late Show' host Stephen Colbert: "[She is] very funny, wants to crack a joke, and crack a joke about me.

“We were having our photograph taken, and she just went, ‘Oh no, he’s the one that doesn’t smile.'”

The ‘Knives Out’ star admitted he loved “rolling around on the floor” with Her Majesty's famous pack of pampered corgis.

He said: “I was rolling around on the floor with them most of the time. I mean, they’re just there. I think they have their own footmen... They’re very friendly.”

Meanwhile, Daniel also gushed about his last James Bond movie, admitting it was "a massive success” despite several delays due to COVID-19.

He added: “The whole thing is surreal in so many ways, when we were releasing the movie, I was thinking, ‘Well, it doesn’t really matter anymore, listen the world’s in a terrible state’, and eventually actually got it out into the cinemas and people actually got to see it and cinemas opened again, and so all of that was just a massive success.”

Recently, Daniel's co-star Javier Bardem - who played villain Raoul Silva in ‘Skyfall’ - reminisced about the time he popped out of a cake and serenaded him for his birthday following his Oscar-nominated turn in ‘Being The Ricardos’.

Catching up with the actor, the 52-year-old star recalled: “I sang ‘Happy Birthday to You’ in my best Marilyn Monroe impersonation.

"When [the ‘Being the Ricardos’ team] told me to sing, I was like, ‘Are you sure of that? Are you sure you want me singing?’ And then I try.”