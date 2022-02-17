Robert Pattinson was asked to change his Batman voice because it was “absolutely atrocious".

The 35-year-old actor - who plays as the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' blockbuster ‘The Batman’ - admitted he first attempt at nailing the Dark Knight’s persona didn't go down well with the filmmaker as he tried a "radically different" approach.

Appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ last night (16.02.22), the 'Twilight' star said: “Everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to do the opposite – I’m gonna go really whispery,’

“And I tried to do it for the first two weeks, and it just looked absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it.”

However, Robert was comforted by the fact that he was not the only one who attempted to break the mould.

He added: “I found out from Nick, who was putting me in the suit every day, that’s what Christian Bale did on ‘Batman Begins’ as well.

“And if you listen to the first ‘Batman Begins’ teaser trailer, you can hear the original voice. I only found this out a couple of weeks ago.

“You can feel when it feels right. You put the suit on, and you have to speak in a certain way.”

Pattinson went on to reveal the character of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' blockbuster was actually inspired by late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, which inspired the actor to take a different direction with the character.

He explained: “One of the first things that Matt said to me — he’s like, ‘He’s sort of inspired by Kurt Cobain.’ I’m like, ‘Really? That’s kind of the opposite of what I imagined Bruce Wayne to be."

Meanwhile, Robert admitted the movie left his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in tears because she was so gripped.

He said: "I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies. And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and just touched it right there [on her cheek]. I could feel a little tear. And I was like, 'No way.' "