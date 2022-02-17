Nintendo's 3DS and Wii U eShops will close from "late March" 2023.

The gaming giant has confirmed it will "no longer be possible" to purchase games and add new content from the digital stores.

However, it will still be possible to play online, redownload games and DLC, and benefit from software updates.

The cut off point for using credit cards as payment is 23rd May 2022, and Nintendo eShop cards will discontinued from 29th August 2022.

Download codes will be available to be redeemed until March next year.

Nintendo has also announced the 'My Memories' website for Wii U and 3DS users wishing to reflect on their journey using the systems.

Nintendo said: "We thank you for supporting Nintendo eShop on Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. While we hope that you will continue to enjoy using these systems, we have taken this opportunity to prepare a website where you can look back on your time with them via various play statistics."