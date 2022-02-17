HBO Max has recommissioned ‘Peacemaker’ for a second season.

The DC Extended Universe show - which was created by James Gunn and stars John Cena as the lead - will see the WWE star reprise his role as government assassin Chris Smith and his helmet-wearing alter ego as the fan-favourite programme returns for series two.

Writer and director James Gunn broke the good news on his Twitter account, as he said: ”That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast crew, our wildly supportive lovely friends at @HBOMax - and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker. (sic)"

Cena described the experience of the first season as a "privilege".

He added: “Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn. It’s been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for Season 2.”

The series - which launched on the streaming platform last month - follows the story of the Peacemaker, who is on a mission to save the world from an alien invasion.

Also returning for season two will be stars Alison Araya, Freddie Stroma and Danielle Brooks.

Gunn - who wrote all eight episodes of season one and directed five - said in a statement: “Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max,

“To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!”

Cena commented: “I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character,”

“Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series.”