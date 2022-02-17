Keith Urban received a "panicked" phone call asking him to replace Adele after she postponed her Las Vegas residency.

The country music star stepped up after the 'I Drink Wine' singer was forced to cancel her shows at Caesars Palace in Sin City at the last minute after COVID hit her crew and they were "absolutely destroyed" by delivery delays.

He told 'People (The TV Show!)': "We got a very panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in a bunch of shows and it worked out perfect. We were able to do it.

"I love that room. The stage is literally an arena, it’s insane.”

The 54-year-old musician revealed the news on social media on January 25 as he announced five gigs between March 25 and April 2 at the world-famous Colosseum inside the iconic venue.

Joined by his cat Louis, he said at the time: “Hey everyone! It’s Keith here. Me and Louis want to let you know that we’ve got five brand-new shows being added to our Las Vegas residency. I’ll see you guys in Vegas! Bye!”

Adele's run was due to kick off on January 21 before she shared an emotional video of her own the day before and admitted she was "embarrassed" by the delay.

She said: "I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.

"I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry."

The 'Can I Get It' singer pledged to reschedule the cancelled shows.

She added: "We’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now, and I’m gonna finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.”

The 'Easy On Me' hitmaker was scheduled to perform two shows at the venue every weekend until 16 April, 2022, a run of 12 weeks.

Meanwhile, Keith - who is married to Nicole Kidman - had to postpone the rest of his Vegas residency due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, only performing four shows, but he was back on stage in September 2021.