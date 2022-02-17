'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

The hit series - which stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam 'Midge' Maisel - first aired in 2017 and is now set to conclude after five seasons.

Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, said: "Amy [Sherman-Palladino, the show's creator], Dan [Palladino, the executive producer], and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling."

The series follows a New York housewife who pursues a career in stand-up comedy.

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' has won a host of awards over recent years, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy in 2017.

Jennifer added: "The dozens of awards cement Maisel's legacy in many ways, but what's even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life.

"This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can't wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savour each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series."

Earlier this week, Jane Lynch - who stars in the series - claimed that it's "harder to work your way up" as a female comedian.

The actress believes women need to be "exceptional" in order to make a meaningful impression in the comedy scene.

She said: "In order to break through, you had to have material that spoke to men because the club owners were men, the TV producers, the late-night hosts."