The Kardashian family are big fans of Pete Davidson.

The 28-year-old comedian started dating Kim Kardashian last year, and her family have endorsed their romance, with an insider saying they "love this new relationship for Kim".

The source told E! News: "They just want Kim to be happy and he has made her very happy."

Kim, 41, has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two with Kanye West. But she filed for a divorce from the rap star last year, and she started dating Pete in November.

Since then, their relationship appears to have gone from strength to strength, and Jonathan Cheban - Kim's good friend - recently gave their burgeoning romance his backing, describing their situation as "cool".

Jonathan has only "hung out with them" a couple of times, but he's glad to see Kim looking and feeling happy, following her split from Kanye.

He recently said: "I love her to death, so whatever makes her happy."

Meanwhile, Pete is said to be thinking about getting his own place in Los Angeles in order to be closer to Kim.

The comedian is currently based in New York, but he's looking for his own place on the West coast.

A source said last month: "Pete’s been spending more time in LA to be close to Kim, and he’s looking to find a place there.

"They’ve definitely gotten serious."

Pete and Kim enjoyed a romantic trip to the Bahamas together in January.

However, the celebrity duo are both going to be busy with work over the coming months.

An insider said at the time: "Kim and Pete wanted to spend this time together because they’re both going to be working a lot during the coming months.

"Pete will be filming, and Kim is launching some new products, so they’ll still be able to see each other, but this is the last time they’ll be able to spend a lot of quality time together for a few months."