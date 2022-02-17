'Atlanta' is coming to an end after four seasons.

The comedy-drama show is poised to return for season three in March, but FX chairman John Landgraf has confirmed that it'll end after the fourth season.

He said during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour: "Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of this series."

The show was created by Donald and premiered in 2016. The second season aired in 2018, and it's been now confirmed that the final series will be broadcast in the autumn.

Looking forward to the upcoming episodes, John said: "The new season is everything you’ve come to expect from 'Atlanta', which is to say, expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip."

Donald, 38, subsequently said that it's time to bring the series to an end.

He explained: "I think it ends perfectly ... I've done television now for almost two decades. I like things ending."

Donald - who has enjoyed significant success as an actor and a rapper - previously likened making season two of 'Atlanta' to creating an album.

He said: "There’s that saying that you have your whole life to make your first album, and then eight months to make your second. And when the first one’s fire, and everybody loves it, then they will all come up to you and say: ‘Hey don’t let me down with the second one, now.’ That was the way we were feeling about season two of 'Atlanta'."

The Hollywood star also rubbished the idea of turning the show into a movie.

He explained: "I’m not here to make seven seasons and a movie. That would be really bad.

"Unless we get to seven seasons, and I’m like: ‘This is actually perfect: somehow 'Atlanta' became 'Game of Thrones'.’ But I’m not making a TV show, I am making an experience."