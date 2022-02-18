Carl Woods has been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting language or behaviour.

Woods - who is engaged to Katie Price - has been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act and is now due to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court on March 10, after he was arrested following an alleged incident in August.

A police statement said: "A man arrested following an incident in Little Canfield, on August 23 2021, has been charged.

"Carl Woods, 33, of Dunmow Road, Little Canfield, has been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.

"He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court on March 10."

Woods subsequently took to social media to post a cryptic message.

He wrote on Instagram: "Now it's my turn. Everything I say I have proof."

Meanwhile, Katie recently avoided court by agreeing a last-minute deal to pay-off some of her debts.

The 43-year-old star was due to appear in the High Court on Monday (14.02.22) in her bankruptcy case, but she managed to pay-off a small amount of money and agreed a new payment plan.

A source said at the time: "It was all very last minute but she wanted to avoid court. Katie does want to pay back the money but it's been slow progress."

She was declared bankrupt in 2019 and owes more than £3.2 million to the likes of HMRC, her mortgage company and small businesses.

The former glamour model was previously hit with a repossession order on her West Sussex mansion after failing to pay a £500,000 debt.

However, an email sent to Katie's creditors said: "The hearing has been adjourned to the next open date after eight weeks by consent and vacated from the Court's list today."

The email added that she had made "payments into the estate, made several new significant concessions, agreed increased co-operation and consented to continued suspense of discharge".