Olivia Rodrigo has split from producer Adam Faze.

The 18-year-old pop star and the 24-year-old music video producer have reportedly called time on their romance, seven months after they were first spotted together.

A source told People: "They've been over for a bit now."

Olivia and Adam's romance attracted attention over the summer, when they were seen holding hands at the 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' premiere in California.

They both always remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. However, Olivia admitted in June to feeling "a lot happier" than when she wrote her debut album, 'SOUR'.

She shared: "I'm just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate. I'm writing songs and I'm really happy. I'm a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great."

Olivia - who released her debut album in May - also confessed to feeling more and more confident as she gets older.

The 'Good 4 U' hitmaker said: "I'm a lot more confident, which I think is a good aspect of growing up."

Meanwhile, Olivia previously admitted to being an "oversharer".

The pop star also feels she benefited from making a record amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked about writing "brutally honest songs", she explained: "I think that was the beauty of making a record in the pandemic a little bit and also I think that's the fun thing about making your first record is you're kind of like not caught up in it, being consumed. You're kind of just writing how you feel and writing to get it out.

"And I don't know ... I've never been worried about writing like vulnerably like that.

"I'd always been such an oversharer and it's actually like people around me who are like, 'OK Olivia, like tone it down, Olivia maybe you shouldn't say that in public' or something like that ... but yeah I love writing really brutally honest songs."