Simon Cowell's eight-year-old son played a "big part" in his engagement.

The 62-year-old music mogul has Eric with his fiancee Lauren Silverman, and Simon has now revealed the role he played in the couple's special moment.

He shared: "One hundred percent he had to coach me. And we planned it. He was a big part of it."

The TV star thinks that after almost nine years with Lauren, it was time to pop the question.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think after everything all of us had gone through over the past two years, it has changed our lives in so many ways. Family is everything and that is what I kind of took away from it."

The loved-up duo got engaged in Barbados in January, and a source recently revealed that Eric and Lauren's 16-year-old son, Adam, were both there for the magic moment.

The insider said: "Simon proposed to Lauren on their Barbados vacation over the holidays in front of their son, Eric, and Lauren's son, Adam.

"Lauren was so surprised and didn't expect Simon to propose, because Simon previously never thought he was the marrying type. He changed his mind because he realised he had met his perfect match."

Lauren, 44, didn't have any hesitation about accepting Simon's proposal and she even "burst into tears" when he popped the question.

Simon and Lauren went public with their romance in 2013, and marriage feels like a "natural next step" for them.

The source said: "Lauren burst into happy tears when Simon proposed and said yes immediately. Lauren has been Simon’s rock and supports him unconditionally. They are both so happy and love each other so much. The proposal was a natural next step."