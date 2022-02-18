Barron and Tessa Hilton are expecting their second child together.

The hotel heir - whose parents are Richard and Kathy Hilton - and his significant other admitted they weren't planning to get pregnant, but are overjoyed at the news.

The pair - who have 23-month-old daughter Milou together - told PEOPLE: "We are so excited. It wasn't planned, but we've realised that the best things in life never are."

Barron and Tessa's second child is due this summer, and they are planning to wait until the birth to find out the little one's gender.

They added: "We have decided to wait until the baby's birth to discover the gender.

"The baby is due at the end of summer, which will make Milou and baby exactly two-and-a-half years apart."

Barron and Tessa named their daughter - who was born in March 2020 - after the place they met in St Barts, in the Caribbean.

They previously said: "We found the name Milou from where we met - Pointe Milou in St Barts. We thought it was only fitting.

"Her middle name, Alizée, means 'trade winds' in French.

"The winds of the island are what brought us together and then a few years later, it is what brought us Milou. She is a gift from the island."

In September 2019, it was revealed Barron was to become a father for the first time.

A representative for the couple said at the time that Milou was conceived in St. Barts, the same place they first met and where they tied the knot in June 2018.

They added: "The couple are radiating with joy."

Barron claimed he and Tessa "owe everything" to the Caribbean island.

He wrote on Instagram: "WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!!! Not only did we meet on St. Barth's, but we had our wedding there just last year and about a month ago we found out that's where we conceived our first child! We owe everything to that beautiful island. We love you (sic)"

Tessa admitted starting a family with her husband is an "absolute dream".

She wrote on her own Instagram account: "We're having a baby!!!!!!!!!!!!! This feels like an absolute dream! I cannot even begin to express how much love and adoration I have for this man. And to think that we are now creating a beautiful little miracle between the two of us simply blows my mind. We already have so much love for you baby and we cannot wait to welcome you in our arms with hugs, kisses and smiles. This is the most precious gift of all. Our whole world is glowing! (sic)"