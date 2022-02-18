Delilah Belle Hamlin is celebrating six months sober.

The 23-year-old model - who had suffered a drug overdose in the past - took to her Instagram stories to share the milestone with her 1.5 million followers.

Posing in a mirror, she yelled: "Hi! I’m six months sober!"

Back in November, Delilah - who is the daughter of acclaimed actor Harry Hamlin and 'Real Housewives' star Lisa Rinna - revealed during an Instagram Live that she had become "dependant" on Xanax, which had led to an overdose.

She said: "My body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed — I didn’t mean to at all — I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital."

Delilah went on to insist that she "wasn't a drug addict" and had ended up addcated to the pills because of how much she was prescribed by the doctor.

She said: "I wasn’t like a drug addict, but my body was dependent on it [Xanax] because of how much the doctor had prescribed me.“

While it was "amazing" for the influencer to feel cured, she went on to claim that she had been classed as a a "medical risk" and was asked to leave the hospital.

She explained: "It was amazing. It was really hard at first being there but everything seemed to work and I cut down so much. I was super excited to just get cured of everything,” Hamlin said. “But unfortunately, I was a medical risk, so I was politely asked to leave after three weeks of being there."