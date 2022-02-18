Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are "open to the idea" of having children.

The 42-year-old reality star - who already has Reign, seven, Penelope, nine, and Mason, 12 with ex Scott Disick - got engaged to the Blink-182 in January 2022 after less than a year of dating and now children could reportedly be on the cards.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Kourtney and Travis are so in love that they're "open to the idea of having children together and growing their family."

The source went on to hint that the pair have already discussed the idea of children with their loved ones, with the families said to be "supportive "of whatever they decide to do.

The insider added: "Their families are both supportive of it too and just want them to be happy."

'All the Small Things' rocker Travis is also a father and has Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16 with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, who recently hinted that their children could feature on the upcoming Hulu reality show 'Kardashians.'

She said: "I wont be tuning in. But I think it's fine if this is an opportunity that they want to be a part of."

The 46-year-old model - who was married to Travis from 2004 until 2008 - added that their children are "probably the one thing [they] agree on and that they always "come first."

She added: My children are my first priority and, that's one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on. That's probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness. As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that's all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they're happy, and that's the key."