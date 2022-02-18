Elliot Page is penning a memoir

The ‘Juno’ star - who came out as transgender in December 2020 on the cover of Time magazine- is releasing ‘Pageboy’, which will “delve into” his feelings about “body, experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world,” along with other themes, such as mental health, dating and the toxic culture of the film industry.

The 34-year-old actor’s publisher Flatiron said "The memoir will delve into Page's relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be.”

The news was also shared on both the publisher’s and Elliot’s Instagram Stories.

In April last year, the ‘Umbrella Academy’ star shared about his life and the reasons why he was open about his decision to transition to veteran broadcaster Oprah Winfrey, calling it “an interesting dichotomy”.

He said: "Well, it's this interesting dichotomy in a way where on some level it feels just like the most miraculous, amazing thing — and it's also just the experience of, 'Oh, there I am.”

Elliot felt he had been through “such a freeing experience” but it hadn't been an easy ride.

He said: "A part of me was like, 'Oh my god, why was that so hard? Why? Why has society made getting to this place of my life — because that's the situation we're facing. And yeah, it was probably driving my friends crazy, sending them profile photos of me post having top surgery and how different I felt after that and all this space.

"You and I talked about this on the Zoom, just sort of this newfound energy because it is such a freeing experience.”

The Academy Award nominee spoke about how he “wanted to share” about his decision to have top surgery - a procedure to remove breast tissue - to Oprah.

Elliot said: "I wanted to talk about it for a couple of reasons. I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life. And I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life saving and it's the case for so many people... and because there is such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there is such a lack of access or trans people who don't even want to go to the doctor."