Kris Jenner thinks it would be "nice" for Kendall Jenner to have a baby.

The 66-year-old matriarch believes the 26-year-old model would "love" to have a child of her own one day so she would be happy if her 12th grandchild came from the brunette beauty, who is in a relationship with NBA star Devin Booker.

Asked which of her six children she thinks will give her her next grandchild, Kris told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres: "Well I think it would be nice if it was Kendall. She's the only one who hasn't had a baby."

Ellen asked: "Does she want to have a baby?"

Kris replied: "I think she would eventually love to have a baby."

The momager only became a grandmother for the 11th time earlier this month when her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, and her partner Travis Scott welcomed son Wolf - a sibling for four-year-old Stormi - into the world.

Kris was by her daughter's side when she gave birth and was stunned by how much the little boy looked like his older sister.

She said: "I was in the hospital when he was born. It was me and Kylie and Travis because they have rules and regulations now, so you can only have so many people.

"When he came out, it was like, there’s Stormi being born all over again."

As well as Stormi and Wolf, Kris' other grandchildren are Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West's four kids, North, eight, Saint, six,

Chicago, four, and two-year-old Psalm; Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick's trio Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and seven-year-old Reign; son Rob Kardashian's five-year-old daughter Dream - whose mother is his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna - and daughter Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's three-year-old daughter True.