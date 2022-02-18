Kelly Clarkson has filed to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne.

The 39-year-old singer is ready for a fresh start amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock and submitted court documents earlier this week in which she expressed "a desire" to go by her first and middle names.

She explained: "My new name more fully reflects who I am.”

A hearing regarding the petition has been set for 28 March.

It is unclear whether Kelly is keen to use her desired name professionally, and as such whether her TV programme, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', would come in for a name change too.

Meanwhile, the 'Since U Been Gone' singer - who has River, seven, and Remington, five, with Brandon - is currently in quarantine at home, and she admitted being confined to her house with her kids has left her "broken".

Calling into her talk show, she told guest host Taraji P. Henson, Kelly said: "Sometimes women don’t rise. Sometimes we fall. I thought we were done with quarantining, and I’m so tired.

"I broke a nail. I’m so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You’re welcome."

Kelly didn't specify why she's currently in quarantine, but revealed she doesn't have any symptoms of COVID-19.

She said: "I’m not even sick. It’s so weird. Anyway, we’re keeping it safe."

Kelly also revealed how she's trying to keep her kids entertained during quarantine.

The 'Behind These Hazel Eyes' hitmaker admitted they've been watching and re-watching 'Encanto'.

She quipped: "When I watch a movie with my children, it’s like watching three movies.

"We’re watching ‘Encanto’ and then you’re listening to my son who always leaves mid-movie and just starts singing the soundtrack, and then you have River who literally just, right after the line is said, she just repeats like she’s memorising dialogue for a play."